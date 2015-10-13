Kris Jenner Wants All The Kardashian Women To Pose Nude For Last Playboy Cover

Courtesy of Instagram and Getty Images

Looks like Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one looking to make a splash in ‘Playboy’s’ final nude issue! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kris Jenner actually wants the whole Kardashian clan to pose naked for the magazine — including Caitlyn Jenner!

After the success of the Kardashian family’s first joint magazine cover, for Cosmopolitan‘s 50th anniversary issue, it comes as no surprise to learn that Kris Jenner, 59, may be looking to recreate the newsstand magic once again. What is surprising however, is the outlet she plans to do it with! Like her daughter Kim Kardashian, 34, Kris is apparently intrigued by the idea of posing in Playboy magazine’s final nude issue, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. In fact, she wants all of the Kardashian/Jenner women to be a part of it!

“Kris likes Kim’s idea of being on the last nude Playboy issue, but likes the idea of having all the girls on the cover and inside pictorials as a better idea,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would love to see Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and herself do it. And she also thinks that if Caitlyn wanted to do it by all means, she should join in the fun as well.”

News of the magazine’s forthcoming relaunch came on Oct. 12, after the franchise decided that it could no longer keep up with the massive amount of nudity available on the Internet. “You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free,”Playboy’s chief executive Scott Flanders told The New York Times. “And so it’s just passé at this juncture.” With that being said, the magazine has decided to adopt a “cleaner, more modern style” beginning in March 2016, which will feature more PG-13 photos that will reflect more of “the racier sections of Instagram” rather than the full nude pictorials that have made it famous.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim has already revealed to her husband Kanye West that she wants to commemorate the end of an era by being the last star to pose nude in the magazine. “Kim has already talked to Kanye about losing her baby weight as part of her New Year’s resolution and wants to be the last person to ever pose nude in Playboy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She wants to lose the weight and have it memorialized in the pages of Playboy to end an era.”

Take Our Poll

Of course, Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister to reveal an interest in taking it all off in the name of Playboy. “Kylie feels like shooting a Playboy cover and layout would be the best way to solidify herself as the hottest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan,” a source previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Since she just turned 18, it would be a like a coming out party for her. She, of course, would want complete creative control over the project and already has a photographer in mind.” Hmm, sounds like this cover might actually happen! Are you down?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do you want to see all the Kardashian women pose nude for Playboy? Would their cover be epic or just downright awkward? Share your thoughts below!

— Alyssa Montemurro, reporting by Russ Weakland

JavaScript is required to load the comments.