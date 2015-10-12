‘Young & Hungry’ Finale: Gabi Kisses Josh’s Brother — Steamy Pics

Gabi can not stay away from the boys! She once again gets herself into a love triangle on part one of the ‘Young and Hungry’ finale on Oct. 14, and well, it’s not surprising that Josh isn’t too thrilled to see her kissing his brother. See the exclusive pics here.

Gabi (Emily Osment) can’t seem to stay out of trouble, but who could with this hottie around? On part one of the back-to-back finale, Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) introduces her to his brother Jake (Jayson Blair). However, we’re pretty sure he’s not expecting them to have chemistry.

In the pics, we see that Gabi and Jake are definitely connecting in the kitchen! In part one of “Young and Younger Brother,” Jake shows up for an unannounced visit and tells everyone he wants to be a chef. However, when Josh hires him to be the chef and help Gabi prep for Ellion and Alan’s wedding, he realizes he totally made a mistake — he set up two attractive people who are totally into each other. Watch ‘Young & Hungry’ On Amazon Prime For Free.

Naturally, since he has a past with Gabi, his jealousy kicks in after seeing them kissing — so he’ll do basically anything to keep them apart. However, Jake has a big surprise for her, which I won’t give away since you’ll find out in part two, airing right after the episode at 8:30. But don’t fret, Josh and Gabi shippers — we know that they’ll find their way back to each other, right? Well I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Tune in to the two-part season two finale of Young and Hungry at 8:00 and 8:30 on Wednesday, October 14 on ABC Family! Do you think Josh and Gabi are endgame, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!

— Emily Longeretta

