Kris Jenner & Caitlyn Were Caught Having Sex On A Plane — Her Shocking Reveal

Kris Jenner’s sprawling interview with Cosmopolitan revealed something truly salacious: when she was still married to Caitlyn Jenner, they joined the mile-high club — and were caught in the middle of the action! Scandalous!

“The most embarrassing moment was when I was with [Caitlyn] on a commercial airliner in first class,” Kris told Cosmo. We joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it. We had sex in the bathroom and we came out and nobody said anything.”

“At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone. ‘Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You’ve just joined the mile-high club. We’re so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!’ I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified.”

Oh my god. How embarrassing! Kris and Caitlyn must have been beyond flustered, especially because they then had to ride out the duration of the flight with everyone else knowing what they did. That’s pretty rough.

Kris and her daughters, dubbed “America’s First Family,” all appear on the cover of Cosmo‘s November issue, looking amazing in white — and pantsless! The Kardashian/Jenner girls have experience being Cosmo cover girls, but this is the first time they’ve graced the cover together! The whole family once appeared on the cover of THR in 2011, but four years later, it’s about damn time we see it happen again!

