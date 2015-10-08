Justin Bieber’s Nude Photos: How Selena Gomez Feels About Him Being Caught Naked

Getty

Naked pictures of Justin Bieber hit the Internet and Beliebers lost their minds over seeing the ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer completely nude. Now, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what his ex, Selena Gomez, thinks about Biebs getting caught in the buff.

Justin Bieber, 21, was caught with his pants down — literally! He was photographed while wearing nothing at all during his Bora Bora vacation with model Jayde Pierce, 20. While the Internet had a blast over the pictures, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE on how Selena Gomez, 23, feels about Justin’s nude pic scandal.

The shots of Justin walking around in just his birthday suit appeared on Oct. 7. Jayde didn’t seem to follow Justin’s dress code, as she relaxed in a white robe. While the pictures practically broke the Internet, there’s one person who’s not going to look at them: Selena!

“She knows about the pictures that are out there,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Her curiosity has led her to some of the memes, which she genuinely thought were funny, but she doesn’t want to look at the real deal because she thinks it’s such an invasion of privacy.”

These photos are different from the time Justin posted a shot of his nude butt on his Instagram, choosing to show off his bare derriere to all his followers. The naked pictures of Justin were clearly taken from a distance without his permission. Justin just wanted to enjoy a flirty, sexy and nude vacation where he could swim, eat, drink, make love and repeat.

While some of the Biebs’ haters are having a blast over his embarrassment, Selena “feels bad for him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that she doesn’t like how Justin “now has to deal with this [scandal.]”

It didn’t take long for the Internet to turn Justin’s penis into the latest meme. Beliebers freaked out over seeing Justin naked, flooding social media with memes that referred to Justin’s privates as an eggplant. Some fans were frustrated there wasn’t a “hot dog emoji” while others seemed kind of impressed with what they saw.

What do you think about Selena’s thoughts over Justin’s nude pictures, HollywoodLifers?

— Jason Brow, Russ Weakland reporting

