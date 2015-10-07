Carey Mulligan has officially popped! The gorgeous actress welcomed her first baby with husband Marcus Mumford. The pair were mum throughout Carey’s pregnancy, but now the cat is out of the bag — or should we say the baby is out of the womb?!

Carey Mulligan, 30, has popped. The stunning actress and her hubby Marcus Mumford, 28, are officially first time parents. The happy pair welcomed a precious new baby in Sept. together — so exciting!



Talk about a hush hush pregnancy. Has Carey finally come clean that she has been pregnant all along? Not really, but a new report claims the stunning actress did in fact welcome a precious baby with her husband Marcus. “Carey has given birth to a heathy and happy baby,” a source tells E! News. “She is just enjoying this time with her family and close friends.” As of right now, no other details have been released.

Carey and Marcus tied the knot in a very private ceremony inside a barn in Bridegwater, England. In fact, it was Marcus’ father, John, who conducted the wedding on April 12, 2012.

Carey’s Red Carpet Maternity Looks

The rumors began to swirl when Carey wore a loose-fitting sparkling strapless Christian Dior dress at the premiere for her movie, Far From the Madding Crowd. Her dress featured large sequins embellished on the bodice in a petal-like arrangement, and floral lace detail at the hem.

Another perfect ensemble that Carey wore to hide her growing baby bump was to the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7. The actress showed up rocking a stunning loose-fitting maroon Balenciaga gown. She didn’t fool us though, because our eyes remained on her tummy!

We’re just glad she can finally enjoy all the perks of being a mommy!

HollywoodLifers — leave your well wishes for the happy parents below!

— Brittany King

Follow @brrriitttnnii