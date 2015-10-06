Caleb Logan, 13: Tests Reveal Cause Of Death — So Sad

Courtesy of Twitter

So awful. Caleb Logan, the YouTube star known for his part on his family’s popular channel called Bratayley, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 13. Now, details have emerged that contributed to his death.

Everyone has been asking the same question since Oct. 1, what happened to YouTube star Caleb Logan? Although his family first stated the teen died of “natural causes,” they shared more information surrounding his mysterious passing on Instagram Oct. 5. This is so heartbreaking.



Caleb’s mother, Katie, announced her son’s death on Oct. 2 and stated he passed away from natural causes, but on Oct. 5, the family took to Instagram to tell everyone Caleb likely suffered from an “undetected medical condition.” It still remains unclear what that might be, but his family stated more tests are being done.

They shared a sweet picture of Caleb smiling from ear to ear with the caption: “Caleb’s death has raised many questions about how and why this could happen to a seemingly healthy boy. Sadly, tests have confirmed today that Caleb passed away from an undetected medical condition. We’ll have more definitive answers in the coming weeks but ask that you help us celebrate his life instead of focus on his death.”

It continued to read, “Due to an outpouring of support and people’s hope to be part of his memorial, we have decided to live-stream the ceremony tomorrow at 8pm EDT. Additional information below. Thank you for all your kindness during this difficult time. Find the live-stream at: Periscope =@bratayley Facebook = Facebook.com/bratayley.”

Shocking Details About His Mysterious Death

Anne Arundel County Police said on Oct. 5 that the teen was pronounced died at a hospital. Authorities responded to his family’s home about 7 p.m. and found him suffering an “unknown medical emergency.” It was also revealed that Caleb’s death was not by suicide, there were no drugs, and there is no history of drug use.

HollywoodLife.com is keeping the Bratayleys in our thoughts during this difficult time.

— Brittany King

Follow @brrriitttnnii

JavaScript is required to load the comments.