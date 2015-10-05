Caleb Logan: Family Posts Sweet Video Of Star Made Day Before His Death At 13

So heartbreaking. The Bratayley family filmed one of their daily videos just one day before oldest son Caleb Logan sadly died at just 13 years old. The YouTube star seemed so full of life in the clip, making the news of his death even that much more tragic and unexpected for the family. Watch it here.

Caleb Logan’s family will forever have footage of the 13-year-old just hours before his sad and untimely death. The Bratayley’s taped footage for their YouTube channel on Sept. 30, the day before Caleb tragically died, reportedly of natural causes. To help their thousands of fans with the grieving process, the family shared the video on YouTube Oct. 3.

The video starts with the three Bratayley kids, Caleb, Annie and Hayley, eating breakfast during a casual morning. While Annie appears totally animated throughout the clip, Caleb and Hayley prove they are SO not morning people, and opt to keep quiet and let the middle child be the center of attention.

But Caleb shines at the end of the video, filming himself while answering the Question of the Day: What would you ask your future self? The late 13-year-old is playful for his audience, and jokingly asks, “Is Taco Bell still around?” It’s so hard to believe that just hours later he was found dead by natural causes, according to the family.

“This has come as a shock to all of us,” the family wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot describe how much we will miss him. His incredibly funny, loving and and wonderful spirit made us all fall in love with him as a YouTuber, friend, brother and son. We know you tune in to watch each day and eagerly anticipate new videos, but ask that you bear with us while we deal with this tragedy as a family. Please help us honor our baked potato.”

Despite saying they’d be taking a break from YouTube, though, the Bratayley’s posted Caleb’s final video on Oct. 3. “In addition to our desire to give the Internet community the chance to begin the grieving process, we also wanted to post this video to show a healthy and happy Caleb doing what he loved,” the video is captioned. “Thank you for all the love and support that everyone has shown our family. And we ask for continued love and support as we move through the grieving process.”

The family also shared a 21 minute tribute clip of the animated teenager. Our thoughts remain with the Braytayleys during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, leave you condolences in the comments section below.

— Alyssa Norwin