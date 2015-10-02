Demi Lovato Gets Completely Nude In ‘Empowering’ Photo Shoot — Watch Video

Demi Lovato oozed of confidence when she decided to strip down and bare her naked body for her ‘Vanity Fair’ photoshoot. The ‘Confident’ singer has dealt with body image issues for many years, so this was a huge step for Demi!

Demi Lovato, 23, has come a long way since her teenage years. The former Disney star suffered from an eating disorder and admitted to hating every single inch of her body, but all of that stopped when she decided to love herself. Demi revealed how “empowering” she felt when she stripped down for her Vanity Fair spread. Watch the video here! To hear more about Demi Lovato, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

“What does it mean to be confident? It means letting go, being authentic, saying I don’t give a f–k and this is who I am. I want to show the side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free,” Demi told Vanity Fair photographer Patrick Ecclesine before making the huge decision of going nude. “What if we do a photo shoot where it’s totally raw? Super-sexy, but no makeup, no fancy lighting, no retouching, and no clothing. Let’s do it here, let’s do it now.” We are so proud of Demi and how far she’s come. Watch the raw and emotional video below.

In the video, Demi admitted that she never thought she would find herself doing a completely nude photoshoot without clothes, makeup, or retouching. “I would have never thought where I would ever gotten to a place in my life where I could feel comfortable doing that. It’s empowering and it shows other women you can get to a place where you can overcome obstacles of body image issues,” Demi said. “In the past, I suffered from eating disorders and I basically went from hating every single inch of my body to working on myself..I learned after working very hard on my spirituality and my soul and my body that you can get to a place that you love the skin you’re in and I’m excited to share that with the world.”

Fans who have followed Demi during her Disney career understand how difficult it must’ve been for the singer to be so vulnerable. To support her decision, Lovatics started the hashtag, #WeAreProudOfYouDemi, which has been a worldwide trending topic on Twitter for hours. “Nothing but true and honest beauty in these photos. @ddlovato you should be proud, bc we are. # WeAreProudOfYouDemi,” one fan tweeted. While another wrote, “Demi isn’t heroic for taking nudes, Demi is heroic for the message behind it and for having the confidence to do it. # WeAreProudOfYouDemi”

