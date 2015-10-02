Demi Lovato’s Bare Face For ‘Vanity Fair’ — Why She’s Makeup Free

Courtesy of Instagram/Getty

Demi Lovato’s latest photo shoot is stripped down, literally. In addition to being completely naked, she is also makeup free. Read why she did the edgy shoot below.

Vanity Fair photographer Patrick Ecclesine got the surprise of a lifetime when Demi Lovato, 23, told him she wanted to be photographed completely naked, without makeup, in late September. Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Demi’s provocative photo shoot right here!

Demi told Vanity Fair one day after her grandfather passed away:

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the past day, it’s that life is too short. I’m about to launch an album that finally represents who I truly am. How do I embrace this new chapter in my life? How do I really walk the walk? What does it mean to be confident? It means letting go, being authentic, saying I don’t give a f*ck and this is who I am. I want to show the side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free. What if we do a photo shoot where it’s totally raw? Super-sexy, but no makeup, no fancy lighting, no retouching, and no clothing. Let’s do it here, let’s do it now.”

Demi Lovato’s No Makeup ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot — Bare Faced & Naked

In the video, Demi says: “The reason I decided to do this photo shoot was because when I think of confident, I think of many things, but one thing in particular is feeling comfortable in your own skin. I thought there was something incredible about the idea of no makeup whatsoever, no clothes, and no retouching. That says something — I would have never thought where I would ever gotten to a place in my life where I could feel comfortable doing that. It’s empowering and it shows other women you can get to a place where you can overcome obstacles of body image issues… In the past, I suffered from eating disorders and I basically went from hating every single inch of my body to working on myself..I learned after working very hard on my spirituality and my soul and my body that you can get to a place that you love the skin you’re in and I’m excited to share that with the world.”

Do you love that Demi did this revealing shoot?

— Dory Larrabee-Zayas

