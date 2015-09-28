Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Married? Fans Celebrate ‘Anniversary’ Of Rumored Nuptials

Mon, September 28, 2015 12:19pm EDT by 70 Comments
Louis Tomlinson Harry Styles Larry Anniversary
Courtesy of Twitter
View Gallery
93 Photos

Larry shippers, today is a very special day! 2 years ago on September 28, fans speculated that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson got married after hints appeared in a series of suspicious tweets! Fans are obviously celebrating the supposed anniversary — see their tweets!

According to Larry shippers, Harry Styles, 21, and Louis Tomlinson, 23, have been a couple since the very beginning, but they only officially tied the knot on September 28, 2013. Harry tweeted on that day, hinting about a wedding, Ed Sheeran tweeted about a wedding, Louis’ mom even tweeted a hint! Now, exactly 2 years later, fans have started the Twitter trend #2YearsOfLarryMarried to shine a spotlight on their epic “love story.” See the original tweets plus the many congratulatory tweets on this two-year anniversary!


Fans started speculating about a Larry wedding after Harry tweeted this:

Then Ed Sheeran, Harry’s best mate, tweeted this…..

And then Louis’ mom tweeted this….

Pretty intense hints, right?! Directioners are now celebrating the two year anniversary of those tweets, aka Larry’s wedding day!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited by this Twitter trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio 

More Harry Styles News:

Harry Styles' New Girl: 1D Hottie Spotted Out With Mystery Brunette
Harry Styles Comforts Perrie Edwards: Zayn Malik's Pic With New Blonde Was 'Disrespectful'
Perrie Edwards Grateful For Love From 'Big Brother' Harry Styles After Zayn Malik Drama

ad