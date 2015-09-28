Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Married? Fans Celebrate ‘Anniversary’ Of Rumored Nuptials

Courtesy of Twitter

Larry shippers, today is a very special day! 2 years ago on September 28, fans speculated that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson got married after hints appeared in a series of suspicious tweets! Fans are obviously celebrating the supposed anniversary — see their tweets!

According to Larry shippers, Harry Styles, 21, and Louis Tomlinson, 23, have been a couple since the very beginning, but they only officially tied the knot on September 28, 2013. Harry tweeted on that day, hinting about a wedding, Ed Sheeran tweeted about a wedding, Louis’ mom even tweeted a hint! Now, exactly 2 years later, fans have started the Twitter trend # 2YearsOfLarryMarried to shine a spotlight on their epic “love story.” See the original tweets plus the many congratulatory tweets on this two-year anniversary!



Fans started speculating about a Larry wedding after Harry tweeted this:

We don’t need no piece of paper from the city hall. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 29, 2013

Then Ed Sheeran, Harry’s best mate, tweeted this…..

My best friend is getting married today. Mega awesome wicked cool. — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 28, 2013

And then Louis’ mom tweeted this….

Good decision Louis. — Mama Twist (@MrsAnneTwist) September 29, 2013

Pretty intense hints, right?! Directioners are now celebrating the two year anniversary of those tweets, aka Larry’s wedding day!

Louis And harry is the cutest and sweetest couple alive #2YearsOfLarryMarried pic.twitter.com/FZJiiGhvhv — DaddyCK (@FriskaTommo) September 28, 2015

#2YearsOfLarryMarried Happy Anniversary to the two young men who make millions of people happy. We love you. — ⚓️Kendra⚓️ (@KendraCP) September 28, 2015

#2YearsOfLarryMarried @Harry_Styles @Louis_Tomlinson congrats y’all. Have a great anniversary today. All the love. — cheers mate to 1D (@Larryaimhotra) September 28, 2015

Look at the way they look at eachother 💕💕#2YearsOfLarryMarried pic.twitter.com/EUHjfaYnnA — RAPHAELA (@sexweedzayn) September 28, 2015

Imagine: H: Before we end this tour always remember *takes lous hands* Love wins, always.🌈🌈🌈 #2YearsOfLarryMarried pic.twitter.com/1yAoZOXivx — MADE IN THE A.M. (@JellybeansLarry) September 28, 2015

Happy 2 years of marriage to the hottest couple out there #2YearsOfLarryMarried pic.twitter.com/SSn9z1q9iP — yara (@NarrysMaze) September 28, 2015

HollywoodLifers, are you excited by this Twitter trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio

