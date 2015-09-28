Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: He Reveals Why They’d Split Over & Over

Sometimes you just can’t get over that first love! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have split and gotten back together SO many times, and in his new ‘Complex’ magazine interview, he reveals why things were so up and down in their relationship.

Justin Bieber, 21, and Selena Gomez, 23, had one of the most tumultuous celebrity romances of all time — but there’s a reason they broke up and got back together on so many different occasions. The Biebs opens up about the split in his new interview for Complex magazine, and expands on why the two were so back and forth throughout their time together.

“My full identity was in her. Her identity was in me,” the 21-year-old tells the mag. “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other.” Awww, they may have had some of the worst fights, but at the end of the day, it’s just because they were so in love with each other.

Although both singers are usually pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Justin surprisingly opens up in the interview, and even admits that they lived together while they were dating! “I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18,” he says. “It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love, nothing else mattered.”

And Jelena fans should NEVER give up hope when it comes to a romantic reunion between these exes. Even Selena — whose latest single you can buy here — herself admitted during a recent interview that she “doesn’t know” if she’d get back together with Justin in the future, and couldn’t help but praise her ex-love. “I’ll forever support and love him in a way that…we grew up together,” she explained. “I think people want it to be different. We’re too young for that. Nobody was married. There was no…I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena should get back together?

— Alyssa Norwin