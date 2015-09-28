‘CSI’ Series Finale: Did Grissom & Sara Get Their Happy Ending?

The ‘CSI’ series finale aired Sept. 27 and brought so many of the original cast members back together, including Grissom and Sara. The couple has had their ups and downs over the years, so did the final episode send them off into the sunset?

If you’re a CSI fan, you either love or hate Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle’s relationship. The Sept. 27 series finale of the long-running show brought the two former lovers back together to solve one final case. Did Gil (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) end up reuniting when it was all said and done? Find out now!



Yes, Gil and Sara ended up back together. At the end of the episode, Sara walked up to Gil by his boat, The Ishmael. No words needed to be said between them. They just sailed away as the sun set over the horizon — together.

Series creator Anthony E. Zuiker revealed how that satisfying ending came about, and how it pays homage to the very first episode.

“William Peterson pulled out this research folder that dealt with sea shepherd. This is a gentleman that goes along the ocean and does things in terms of keeping the ocean safe. That was the beginning of me thinking of the Gil Grissom’s character being a CSI at sea,” Anthony told our sister site Deadline. We knew we wanted to start with him on a boat. Then we started to think about ending with him on the boat. And it just organically happened. Once he’d gotten in touch with his heart and when he really understood that Sara was the only person for him, it was only fitting as a closure for the series that Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle would drive off into the sunset.”

Anthony admits that he looked on Twitter to see how fans really felt about putting Grissom and Sara together in the end. “This one really was for the fans,” he continued. “I’d put some feelers out early on Twitter about what were some things the hardcore Twittersphere wanted to accomplish. And overwhelmingly it really was a sufficient closure between Grissom and Sara. We knew that we would be going that route.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the CSI series finale? Did it end the way you thought it would? Let us know!

— Avery Thompson

