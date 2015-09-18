Tupac Shakur Alive? Police Officer Says He Was Paid To Help Rapper Fake Death

Getty

Could Tupac Shakur really be alive? The rapper was allegedly killed when a number of bullets fired into his car and hit him in 1996, but now, a detective has come forward with the shocking claim that Tupac’s still alive. The officer says he helped the rapper fake his death!

Tupac Shakur was only 25 when he was killed in a drive-by near the Las Vegas Strip nearly 20 years ago. But a retired police detective says the rapper is still alive and that he and almost 30 other people helped Tupac fake his death, meaning the rapper’s still with us today! This is so shocking.

Tupac was the most talented rapper of his generation. Not only was he brilliant with the rhymes, but he had a promising acting career. Now, a former police officer has allegedly come forward with a death bed confession, claiming the rapper faked his death and more than two dozen people were paid over $1.5 million for the cover-up. If this is true, the rapper would be 44 today.

David Myers, who is in critical medical condition in a hospital, claims he was paid $1.5 million to help the star fake his own death. He now wants the world to know the truth, claiming, “The world needs to know what I did. I’m ashamed that I let a price be put on my word and I cannot die without letting the world know.” However, the report from The Mirror gives absolutely no sourcing on the story.

David claims Suge Knight, 49, who is currently jailed on murder charges, played a big part in helping it happen. He even goes so far as to claim the rapper paid $50,000 for a body double to be taken to the morgue in his place. This doesn’t make a lot of sense, though, because Tupac didn’t die at the scene. He spent nearly a week in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

David doesn’t disclose why someone with so much success and so much potential would want to fake his own death.

Tupac was the voice of rap for his generation and he inspired so many artists, including Eminem, 42. Even today, rap legends like Snoop Dogg still give shoutouts to him on his birthday. Tupac touched so many lives with his music. Why would he want to stop doing all of that?

