Bristol Palin Denounces President Obama For Inviting Ahmed Mohamed, 14, To White House

Bristol Palin is so enraged at the presidential support that teenage inventor Ahmed Mohamed has received after his wrongful arrest that she’s lashing out at the leader of the country in a furious blog post. Her bottom line: President Obama should NOT invite Ahmed to the White House!

Bristol Palin, 24, slammed President Obama for his support of Ahmed Mohamed, 14, a move that she vehemently believes will divide the country and inspire incredible racial tension. Bristol raged in her blog, posted on September 17, that inviting Ahmed to the White House was just another strike in a long list of mistakes throughout Obama’s presidency. Fighting words!

Bristol wrote in a blog posted to patheos.com entitled, “Obama Invites Kid Mistakenly Arrested for Building Bomb to White House,” that “This is the kind of stuff Obama needs to STAY out of. This encourages more racial strife that is already going on with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ crowd and encourages victimhood.”

“The police made a mistake, clearly,” Bristol continued. “But why put more people against them? Why egg it on? Childish games like this from our president have divided our country… even more today than when he was elected.”

Yikes. The frequent blogger (often a fan of inflammatory statements) is referring to the incident on September 16, wherein Ahmed, so excited about his new science project, brought a homemade clock to school. Instead of seeing an impressive invention, his teachers believed it was a bomb, and called the police, who had him arrested after hours of questioning without an attorney present — even though he’s a minor, and his experiment was confirmed to be a clock.

It was widely seen as a case of racial discrimination, that school officials and police were alarmed and suspicious of Ahmed’s clock because he’s Muslim. Though it was revealed to be a clock, police accused him of making a “hoax bomb” to scare the school. Unbelievable!

Bristol is clearly not a fan of the president, but what she’s taking issue with at the moment is his invitation extended to Ahmed. An incredible opportunity for this aspiring MIT student, who has gone through so much! It really doesn’t seem like he’s encouraging “victimhood” on the grounds of racism for a kid only trying to share his love of science.

The White House isn’t the only place that Ahmed was invited after his arrest. Facebook and Google, and his dream school MIT, have extended him invitations! And at just 14, this impressive teen was even offered an internship at Twitter! Go Ahmed! HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Bristol’s blog post? Tell us in the comments and take our poll.

