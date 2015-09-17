Lauren Hashian: 5 Things To Know About The Rock’s Pregnant Girlfriend

Getty

Wow! Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are reportedly having a baby! As ‘The Rock’ prepares to become ‘The Dad’ for the second time, get to know more about Lauren, the woman he’s been dating for nearly 10 years.

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 43, and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, 31, have a baby, would they have a “pebble?” The Furious 7 star and his bae are reportedly expecting their first child together. Congratulations! Before a single diaper needs changing, get to know the woman who captured the heart of The Rock.

Dwayne and Lauren are reportedly starting a family, a source told Us Weekly. The Ballers star and former WWE World Champion already has a daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Danny Garcia, but this alleged baby would be the first for him and Lauren.

1. Lauren is dating The Rock but she comes from Rock n’ Roll!

Lauren grew up in Lynnwood, Massachusetts, which makes sense since her dad is the drummer for the classic rock band, Boston. She’s the daughter of John “Sib” Hashian, who replaced the band’s original drummer, Jim Masedea, in 1975.

2. She Is A Singer-Songwriter who has been on television.

Just like her dad, Lauren has a passion for music. She is a singer and songwriter with a Soundcloud site. She co-wrote the song, “Only You” for hip-hop artist, YaBoi Shad. She even sings on the track! Her other big claim to fame is that she was a finalist on the 2005 competition, R U That Girl, on UPN which was hosted by TLC’s Chili and T-Boz. Unfortunately, Lauren didn’t win.

3. Love was part of ‘The Game Plan.’

The Rock first met Lauren in 2006 when he was filming his movie, The Game Plan, in the Boston area. At the time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Danny. They divorced in 2007. Shortly afterward the split, Dwayne and Lauren reportedly started dating, leading some fans to wonder if he broke up his marriage for her.

4. She supported The Rock when he discovered Paul Walker died.

Lauren was Dwayne’s rock when he found out about Paul Walker’s death. He was driving with her when she got the news of his untimely death. “She immediately turned very quiet and was looking at me, studying, wondering if I knew,” The Rock told The Hollywood Reporter. When she told him, they said a prayer for Paul’s daughter and once they got home, they “started bawling.”

5. She lets him have all the spotlight.

Though they’ve been together for almost ten years, Dwayne and Lauren have only walked a few red carpets together, reports Heavy.com. She joined him in 2013 for the premier of G.I.Joe: Retaliation and again in 2014 for his movie, Hercules. They did appear side-by-side at the 2015 Academy Awards, but this couple prefers to keep their personal life private.

UPDATE: The Rock has confirmed the pregnancy!

What a wonderful couple! Are you excited for The Rock and Lauren’s reported baby, HollywoodLifers?

— Jason Brow

JavaScript is required to load the comments.