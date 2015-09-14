Getty

Floyd Mayweather has walked away from boxing, but according to his last opponent, he didn’t walk — he ran! After the bout on Sept. 12, Andre Berto dissed Floyd, saying the champ ‘runs around’ instead of fighting. Click to watch!

The historic boxing career of Floyd Mayweather, 38, ended with one last victory. After defeating Andre Berto, 32, Floyd retired without suffering a single loss. However, not everyone was thrilled with Money’s final performance. After the fight, Andre dissed Floyd for “running around,” holding him and pulling “all that type of sh*t.” Yikes!

Floyd walked away from boxing on Sept. 12 with record of 49-0. After this fight, he said “My career’s over. It’s official. You got to know when to hang it up.” Some fights fans were amazed that Floyd’s undefeated record tied with that of Rocky Marciano, the man many consider to be the best boxer in history. As for Floyd’s last opponent — he wasn’t as impressed! “I didn’t know I was going to have to wear track shoes tonight,” Andre told TMZ when they caught up with him afterwards, “but you know I had to do a lot of chasing.”

Floyd won the fight with a unanimous decision. He connected with more punches than Andre, landing 2.5 more shots, reports MMAMania.com. But, critics of the match claimed that Floyd clinched, took pot shots and spent more time circling away from Andre than actually fighting with him. In fact, in last ten seconds of the 12th round, Floyd stepped away than fight, which made the audience boo him!

Though Floyd was deemed the better fighter that night, Andre didn’t speak highly of Money’s performance. “You know, that’s him,” Andre said. “He runs around, he holds ya, he does all that type of s**t. But everybody could see I really came to fight.”

Unfortunately for Andre, he ended up just like the 48 fighters that came before him: unable to beat Floyd Mayweather. Floyd now heads back to his home to enjoy the rest of his fortune, unless he feels like coming back to make it an even 50-0. Will that happen? We’ll have to wait and see.

