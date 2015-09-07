Robert Pattinson Is Down To Do Another ‘Twilight’ Movie — With Kristen Stewart?

courtesy of IMDB, SplashNews

Twi-hards, rejoice! Robert Pattinson revealed that he would totally be down to do another ‘Twilight’ movie — but would he do one with leading lady (and his ex) Kristen Stewart? See what he said!

We sure miss Edward and Bella, but will Robert Pattinson, 29, and Kristen Stewart, 25, do another Twilight film together? Rob expressed interested in reprising his role as the hunky vampire in a new interview, but there might be a catch. Would his ex be the deal breaker?

Rob sat down with Elle France, and discussed Twilight being a “happy accident” where he met director David Cronenberg. When Rob was asked if he would do another film based off of the vampire franchise from author Stephenie Meyer, he replied, “why not!” Before you get too excited though, get this. He was also asked about Kristen in the interview, but sadly, he refused to talk about her! “I preferred not to broach the subject,” he said. Well, we’re not sure what Twilight would be without Rob and Kristen as the leads. Their chemistry was fabulous and we can’t imagine anyone else playing Edward and Bella!

Though the exes have gone their separate ways — Rob is happily engaged to singer FKA twigs and Kristen is rumored to be in a relationship with her BFF Alicia Cargile — both Rob and Kristen seem to hold a special place in their heart for Twilight. Kristen recently revealed that she would be interested in a Twilight reboot, saying that she was “genuinely, heavily entrenched” by the franchise. K-Stew also recently reunited with Twilight costar Taylor Lautner at her premiere for American Ultra. So yes, we need another film ASAP!

Aside from their romantic lives, Kristen and Rob have both launched successful film careers. Kristen’s film with Jesse Eisenberg, American Ultra has made waves, and the duo will also be starring in Woody Allen‘s new film. Meanwhile, Rob is starring in Life along with upcoming film The Lost City of Z.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Rob would reunite with Kristen for another Twilight film? Let us know!

