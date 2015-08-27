Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Sizzle On Stage In Short Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

Getty

Can you say squad goals?! Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift looked beyond sexy and stylish as they treated fans to a surprise performance during Taylor’s concert, where they donned matching black-and-white shorts and over-the-knee boots. #Flawless.

The Staples Center in LA completely erupted during Taylor Swift‘s final show at the venue on Aug. 26 when she brought out her BFF, Selena Gomez, 23, for an amazing performance of Sels’ song, “Good For You.” While Taylor, 25, has brought out a slew of her famous friends throughout the duration of her tour, everyone was waiting for the moment Selena, the lead of the “Bad Blood” music video, would take the stage with her bestie — and it was even better than we could have imagined. Not only did they sound amazing, but they also looked better than ever in matching outfits on stage. To hear more about Taylor Swift, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

Take that, haters! Selena’s figure was the topic of uncool scrutiny this year, but the songstress looked better than ever as she rocked the stage with her bestie. The duo color-blocked in black-and-white outfits, with Taylor in a strapless crop top, matching high-waisted shorts and suspender tights, while Sels sported a plunging shorts ensemble and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots — how AH-MAZING did they look?

Taylor totally dominated the stage throughout the duration of her 1989 tour in one stylin’ look after another — and we love the way Selena matched her bestie when she joined her up on stage in this leggy look. Their best accessory? Their beaming smiles as they strutted their stuff to the sound of the music. They’re literally earth angels.

Taylor set a new record at the Staples Center for having the “Most Sold Out Performances” — and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the honor than with a truly star-studded night. For starters, Selena and Taylor performed “Good For You” together for the first time ever — and it was everything. Then she brought out Lisa Kudrow for a rendition of the Friends favorite, “Smelly Cat,” before closing down the show with Justin Timberlake.

While we obviously can’t stop fangirling over Taylor’s amazing night, it was seeing her and Selena together on stage that was definitely the highlight — and they dressed the part in their fierce costumes!

Do you agree? Did you love their looks as much as we did?

Katrina Mitzeliotis

JavaScript is required to load the comments.