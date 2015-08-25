Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Dating? See Their Flirty Messages

Getty

Things are heating up between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello! The teen superstars have been good friends for a while, but some flirty exchanges between the two have fans thinking they might be more!

Shawn Mendes, 17, and Fifth Harmony‘s Camila Cabello, 18, are both incredible singers and just so happen to have the looks to match. Needless to say, they would be quite the adorable couple! They’ve both admitted to being close, but they have been awfully friendly on social media lately…could they be more? Take a look at their messages and see what you think!

Both Shawn and Camila are busy on the road, but that doesn’t mean the two haven’t been keeping in touch. In fact, they aren’t afraid to let fans know that they do! Shawn started a flirty conversation about their late-night texting — ooh la la!

@camilacabello97 is the worst at texting. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 25, 2015

Camila gave him a sassy response, saying, “i will get better at texting when u go to sleep after 10 pm grandpa.” To which Shawn had more of a cutesy reply, “haha sleep is very important!” It sounds like these two are talking quite often, and late! We can only hope this means something is stirring!

They didn’t stop there either — Shawn is even learning Spanish, Camila’s native language. Who is his teacher? Camila herself! Aww!

@ShawnMendes don’t worry, you’ll learn fast because you have an INCREDIBLE Spanish teacher whose name rhymes with Vamila Carmello — camEEla cabeYo (@camilacabello97) August 23, 2015

Could amor be in the air for the pop stars? After all, Shawn did say in an interview that he would “wife” Camila. Considering they’re only teenagers, we don’t need to see a ring on it anytime soon, but we’d sure love it if these two dated!

Do YOU hope that Shawn and Camila are dating, HollywoodLifers? What would their couple name be? Sound off below!

