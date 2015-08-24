Selena Gomez’s Sexy & Sleek Black Bathing Suit: SHOP It For $138

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez showed off her sexy swim style in a black one-piece bathing suit while at her BFFs poolside birthday party — and you can SHOP her hot swimwear right here.

Summer may be winding down, but that didn’t stop Selena Gomez, 23, from showing off her sexy swim style while at her best friend’s birthday party — and you can get her pretty, poolside look RIGHT HERE — how cool is that? The star opted for a sleek and chic look as she sported a sexy black one-piece, which featured a stunning halter top.

Selena’s style is always on our radar. Whether she’s rocking the red carpet or simply showing off her street style, she always looks perfectly put together — even at a fun pool party she knows how to turn up the dial with her sexy, sleek sense of style! That’s just what she did in a black one-piece.

The one-piece bathing suit has been the silhouette of the summer, and Sels shows off just how sexy the look can be — it isn’t just about the bikini anymore! The star opted for the Victoria’s Secret Crossover Halter One-Piece in black, keeping her look sleek and streamlined. Her bathing suit featured criss-cross detailing at the neckline and a ruched bodice — and you can SHOP for it right HERE for $138.50. Want to switch up the look? You can also shop for it in white or a bold leopard pattern.

While the bathing suit obviously looks great all on its own, the silhouette can also double as a top if you rock it with shorts or a skirt — the style is so versatile! Sure, summer is winding down, but you can’t go wrong with scooping up a great swim staple — this sexy, sleek silhouette surely won’t go out of style, making it great for a vacation getaway, Labor Day BBQ or even next summer.

If you want to get Selena’s look, SHOP for it HERE.

Katrina Mitzeliotis