Harry Styles Cozies Up To Sexy New Girl During Pool Day In Chicago — Pic

Mon, August 24, 2015 5:53pm EDT by 32 Comments
harry styles hugs fan
Courtesy of Twitter
Is that what we think it is? A shirtless Harry Styles with his arm draped around a random girl?! Why, yes, yes it is! So, what exactly is going on here? Does Harry have a new crush? Here’s what we know!

Harry Styles, you are hot. The One Direction stunner was photographed kicking back at a hotel pool in Chicago on August 24. Shirtless and rocking a man bun, our bae was caught getting snuggly with a mystery blonde babe! Fans on Twitter are scrambling to figure out who this girl is who has stolen Harry’s attention!


Ok, so all we know is Harry was tanning by the pool in Chicago and then pics of him with his arm wrapped around this mystery girl surfaced. The pic below also surfaced — is that her hand on his?!

Fans on Twitter are not jumping to any conclusions, though!

Other fans are pretty upset by the pics!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is she a fan, friend, or something more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio 

