Is that what we think it is? A shirtless Harry Styles with his arm draped around a random girl?! Why, yes, yes it is! So, what exactly is going on here? Does Harry have a new crush? Here’s what we know!

Harry Styles, you are hot. The One Direction stunner was photographed kicking back at a hotel pool in Chicago on August 24. Shirtless and rocking a man bun, our bae was caught getting snuggly with a mystery blonde babe! Fans on Twitter are scrambling to figure out who this girl is who has stolen Harry’s attention!



Ok, so all we know is Harry was tanning by the pool in Chicago and then pics of him with his arm wrapped around this mystery girl surfaced. The pic below also surfaced — is that her hand on his?!

Fans on Twitter are not jumping to any conclusions, though!

JUST BC HARRY WAS WITH A GIRL DOESN’T MEAN THEY’RE DATING REMEMBER WHEN HE SAID HE HAS LOTS OF FRIENDS THAT ARE GIRLS YEAH DON’T FORGET THAT — ⠀jeททi୨୧ PCD (@hucklelouis) August 24, 2015

Harry: *hugs a girl* y’all: HARRY HAS NEW GIRLFRIEND THEY’RE GETTING MARRIED SHE IS PREGNANT THEY LIVE TOGETHER !!!! — s loves z ୭̥*ॱ (@invisibleziam) August 24, 2015

Other fans are pretty upset by the pics!

I really thought today was going to be a good day until my “friend” sent me a pic of Harry Styles w/his arm around a girl so there goes that — Erin Morris (@_ErinMorris) August 24, 2015

that girl is lucky getting kinda hugged by shirtless Harry styles I hate my life — millie (@twentystitches) August 24, 2015

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is she a fan, friend, or something more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio

