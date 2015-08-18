Selena Gomez’s Jumpsuit On ‘Access Hollywood’ — 5 Ways To Rock The Look For Less

courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez made a bold statement for her ‘Access Hollywood’ appearance with Gwen Stefani, where the star rocked a sexy, sleek jumpsuit. Love the look but don’t want to break the bank? Well, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up five affordable ways for you to sport the style! SHOP.

Selena Gomez, 23, always looks perfectly appropriate and put together, and that proved to be the case as the stylish star sat down with Access Hollywood in LA on Aug. 17, alongside Gwen Stefani, 45, as the pair discussed Selena’s new role as an advisor on the upcoming season of The Voice. Staying true to her new minimal, sexy chic style, the star rocked a sleek Roland Mouret jumpsuit — and she looked phenomenal!

Sels never met a jumpsuit she didn’t like, and it’s a trend she sports often — both on and off the red carpet! The jumpsuit is a major favorite among the celeb set — and even if you don’t have the $2,470 to shell out for the gorgeous designer get-up on Selena, you can still get the look thanks to these fashionable finds. On this occasion, the star highlighted her shoulders thanks to the high-cut neck of the zippered, wide-leg Roland Mouret Finches’ Jumpsuit.

A jumpsuit is a great silhouette to sport, especially as we transition into fall. While some may be weary about using it as a substitute to a dress, they definitely shouldn’t — it’s just as dressy! Whether you’re getting glam for date night or heading into the office, there’s so many ways to make the jumpsuit work. During the day, sport it with a blazer before ditching the jacket and adding a bold lip for a glam night out.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to step out in style, just like Selena did, in a jumpsuit!

