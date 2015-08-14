Rob Pattinson & FKA Twigs: The Real Reason Their Wedding Is Delayed

SplashNews

Oh no, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have pushed their wedding date back! But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise for the couple. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why they’ve decided to delay their nuptials!

It’s usually not good news when a couple pushes their wedding date back, but for Robert Pattinson, 28, and FKA Twigs, 27, it’s simply a matter of getting it just right! The singer is working hard to plan her dream wedding, and it’s simply taking a little longer than she expected, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Things are going very well and they are both very happy with each other,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Don’t take this news as a bad thing — they just want to get it right because they only want to do it once. FKA wants it to be perfect and she keeps going back and forth on ideas. She definitely wants it to be amazing, so she keeps thinking of things to add to the festivities!

And since Rob is a super laid back guy, he’s letting his lady take the reins. “Rob is in no rush,” our source adds. “He knows that it is going to happen and he’s happy with that. He is fine with the delay because he’s happy with their relationship. They spend time apart, but they make sure to see each other often.”

See, guys — nothing to worry about here! Even when these two are apart, they manage to keep things fresh thanks to FaceTime. AN eyewitness even caught the “Two Weeks” singer playfully chatting with her man on video chat in a London airport on Aug. 13!

“She was sweetly berating him that he hadn’t listened to something she told him a few days ago,” Page Six reports. “She wanted to see him tomorrow. She called him ‘baby.'” Ummm…stop, so cute! These two are SUPER private as a couple, so it’s amazing toy ear of these little, lighthearted moments they have together.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers: Do you think the wedding delay is a bad sign for Rob and FKA?

— Alyssa Norwin

