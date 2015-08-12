‘Pretty Little Liars’: Will There Be A Season 8? Show Creator Speaks

We FINALLY know who ‘A’ is on ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ but with at least a season and a half left to go…what’s next? And could the series possibly go PAST a 7th season?! Show creator, Marlene King, answers these burning questions in a new interview!

Will there be an EIGHTH season of Pretty Little Liars?! So far, the show has been picked up for a Season 7, but creator, Marlene King, isn’t ruling out the possibility of taking things a step further. Hear what she had to say in a brand new interview following the Season 6 summer finale!

“I think we’ll let the fans tell us what they want,” Marlene told Variety. “I think we’re open to [a Season 8].” (Both Marlene and Shay Mitchell, who plays Emily, were also very open to the possibility of a movie once the TV series ends.

Now that “A” has been identified as CeCe Drake, it’s a completely re-invented show, and the girls have a whole bunch of new problems to deal with when we catch up with them five years in the future this winter.

“They go on their separate ways for five years and an event brings them back to town,” Marlene teased. “And we get to discover a lot more about who they are.” The Aug. 11 episode ended with Alison working as a teacher, when the rest of the girls burst into her classroom, frantic, telling her, “He’s coming for you!” Guess we’ll have to wait for 6B to find out who the “he” is!

And, just from the 30-second teaser for the upcoming episodes, it looks like the drama really continues! The clip shows Emily venting to Toby about her failed experience in college, Mona asking Spencer if she still has nightmares, and so much more. We even see Sara Harvey standing over someone’s grave — could it be CeCe’s?!

Should ‘PLL’ Continue After Season 7?

While we all CAN’T stop talking about PLL, I have to wonder…should the show REALLY continue past a seventh season? Remember, all good things must come to an end, and the writers have FINALLY made the reveal we’ve been waiting for since Season 1…is it worth it to really keep dragging this out for so much longer?

Personally, I think ending it after the rest of Season 6 would work just fine — give the viewers an idea of what the girls go through after all this s&#* went down — but anything beyond that just seems dragged out at this point. At this point, I can’t give up on the show, so I’ll be avidly watching Seasons 6B and 7, but after that it’s time for this to end.

— Alyssa Norwin