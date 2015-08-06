John Stamos Admits He Wanted The Olsen Twins Fired From ‘Full House’

Getty/Image Courtesy of Lifetime

John Stamos isn’t taking offense to Lifetime’s first look at ‘Unauthorized Full House Story’ — which featured the man portraying him full on yelling at the Olsen Twins. He actually just admitted he didn’t want them on the show.

John Stamos has been very vocal about how much he wants Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to join Fuller House, but that wasn’t always the case. He took the stage at the Television Critics Association on August 6 to promote his new FOX show, Grandfathered, but of course got questions about Fuller House and that not-so-positive clip of Unauthorized Full House Story.

“The Olsen twins cried a lot,” he answered when asked about his reaction to that clip where the fake John yells at the babies on set. “It was very difficult to get the shot. So that actually is 100 percent accurate. I said, ‘Get those kids…’ [gestures to get rid of them] and they brought in a couple of unattractive red-headed kids. We tried that for a while and that didn’t work. ‘Alright, get the Olsen twins back.’ That’s the story.”

He did admit that he found “the humor” behind the whole thing — especially the off-Broadway show. “Perez Hilton is playing Bob Saget. I find a lot of humor in that,” he said. Well, we totally love that he’s being honest about it! He also joked about his role on Grandfathered, where they also use twins for the baby.

How He’s Using His Twin Experience

“If the twins cry, I whisper, ‘I made a couple other twins a lot of money. Stop crying, you can have a clothing line,'” I mean . . . true. They do have a lot of money now, right?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Will you watch Unauthorized Full House Story? You can catch John on Grandfathered on Fox this fall, playing the dad of Josh Peck‘s character.

— Emily Longeretta

