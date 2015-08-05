Matthew McConaughey Proudly Boasts After Camila Alves Becomes U.S. Citizen — See Tweet

Getty Images

What an amazing day for Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and their entire family! Camila accomplished something huge, and Matthew is so proud of her! A big round of applause for Camila!

Brazilian beauty Camila Alves, 33, became an American citizen on August 4, after moving to the United States at the age of 19! Matthew McConaughey, 45, gushed about his wife of three years, and the mother of his three adorable children, tweeting a message of congratulations as their family stood proudly in the courthouse where it all happened. What an amazing day for the McConaugheys!

“Congratulations Camila on getting your U.S citizenship today — another fellow and great American,” Matthew tweeted, along with the photo of the family, all smiles in the courthouse. What a happy husband! Camila has worked hard to get to this point!

congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship today- another fellow and great American. pic.twitter.com/yuA9mOsG7O — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) August 4, 2015

While visiting The View in 2013, Camila shared the story of how she came to the United States in the first place. Growing up in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, she visited her aunt in the U.S. at the age of 15, and decided she wanted to move there one day. At 19, she made that dream of reality, and though she barely spoke English, she began working as a maid before becoming the successful model that we all know her as today!

The rest was history! She met love her life Matthew in 2006, and began their gorgeous family in 2008, when son Levi was born. Daughter Vida followed in 2010, along with son Livingston in December 2012! Six months after Livingston’s arrival, Matthew officially tied Camila down!

Camila’s citizenship ceremony is such a joyous occasion. It’s clear how much Matthew loves and respects his wife, and how proud Camila is of herself — she should be! She tweeted her own message on August 4 as well: “Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen”

— Samantha Wilson

