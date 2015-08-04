Zayn Malik Returning To One Direction After Perrie Edwards Split?

Credit: Getty Images/Courtesy of Instagram

Zayn Malik has so much to think about now that he’s no longer tied down to Perrie Edwards. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what Zayn plans to do now that Perrie is out of the picture. Does the singer plan on returning to One Direction after his split?

Zayn Malik, 22, is now an eligible bachelor after he called off his engagement to the Perrie Edwards, 22. With so many big changes in his life, lately, fans are hoping Zayn will rethink his one of past decisions and return to One Direction. But, does he actually want to return to his boyband roots? Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop here!

The news of Zayn calling off his engagement to Perrie came as a shocker to most. However, being unattached, the singer can finally think clearly about his own life decisions. “Now that Zayn is without a band and without a woman he has a lot more time to think about things in life and his career and some friends have told him to go back to 1D, but that isn’t going to happen,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While the 22-year-old isn’t going to return to the band, don’t count him out of possible performances in the future!

“He’s left and he will not come back on a consistent basis at all but the consideration of one offs is now a possibility,” the insider said. “But even with those possibilities I wouldn’t hold my breath!” We’re sure fans can rest easy knowing that there’s always a possibility of Zayn reuniting with his boys for a performance once every blue moon! However, would the singer have left One Direction in the first place if it weren’t for Perrie?

Liam Payne Reveals Zayn Left One Direction For Perrie

Even though Perrie stood by her man’s side when he decided to walk away from one of the biggest boybands on the planet, Liam Payne, 21, revealed she was actually the reason why he left. In an interview with Capital FM in May 2015, Liam candidly told the British radio station, “[he] wanted to spend time with his missus.” It makes us wonder if Zayn would continue with the band if Perrie hadn’t influenced his decision.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you sad Zayn won’t be returning to One Direction now that Perrie is out of the picture?

— Michelle Phi, reporting by Russ Weakland

