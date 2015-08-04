Zayn Malik & Perrie Edwards Split: He Dumped Her After She Pushed To Set Wedding Date

We know Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards have faced their fair share of relationship problems, but what exactly made them throw in the towel?! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Zayn was the one to end things weeks ago in July because he was feeling pressured!

Zayn Malik, 22, and Perrie Edwards, 22, have officially called off their two-year engagement and we have SO MANY QUESTIONS! An insider answered a few of our pressing questions when they told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Perrie was “pressing him to set a wedding date” and he just couldn’t handle the pressure any longer! Find out more details on the shocking split!



“Zayn and Perrie had been struggling for months. She’s been touring and he’s been focusing on the second chapter in his career. They barely saw each other and they hadn’t even had sex in over two months. The further they fell apart, the more anxious she got and the more she started pressing him to set a wedding date. She pushed and pushed and finally Zayn told her he didn’t want to get married,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was really worried about the split and had been crying a lot on tour. Fortunatel, her band mates have been there for her,” our insider added. “She’s been putting on a brave face as Little Mix have had promotion to do, but she’s obviously devastated,” another source told People.

We aren’t the only ones totally torn up about this news, fans are freaking out on Twitter! Also, if you need some closure, we’ve gathered some of Zayn and Perrie’s most romantic pics for your viewing pleasure, click HERE to view!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to find out Zayn is the one who ended things? Let us know in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio