Big Sean Concert Shooting: 2 People In Critical Condition After Violent Attack In NJ

Getty Images

SO scary. Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Big Sean and J Cole concert in New Jersey on Aug. 3, and remain in critical condition hours later.

A violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Big Sean and J Cole’s concert at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Aug. 3 — and it culminated with gunfire. Scarily, two people were shot during the attack, and are still in critical condition.

The gunman’s victims were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and although their condition is critical, they’re both reportedly stabilized. Unfortunately, the suspect is still at large, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We are investigating a confirmed shooting 11:14 PM, at the PNC Arts Center that occurred outside of the arena in Lot#4,” the NJ State Police wrote on Facebook. “2 victims, both transported by Medvac to Jersey Shore Hospital. Both Critical but stable. Search for lone shooter ongoing in wooded area.”

“We heard four [gunshots],” an eyewitness told Fox 5 New York. “Then we heard five more and then we saw everyone in the parking lot running.” Police immediately reported to the scene and are continuing to search for the missing shooter.

Meanwhile, Big Sean and J Cole’s tour continues on Aug. 4 at Madison Square Garden. Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible attack — we are so relieved everybody seems to be okay.

— Alyssa Norwin

