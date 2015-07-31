Kylie Jenner Admits To Using Butt Enhancement Cream & Breast Plumping Lotion

Courtesy of Instagram

Say what?! Kylie Jenner’s body has evolved over the years, and she’s finally revealing her secret to her curvaceous body. The reality star revealed she uses butt enhancement cream and breast plumping lotion. Who knew those things existed?!

Kylie Jenner, 17, loves her curves! The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star frequently flaunts her cleavage and her booty, and she’s telling everyone just how she gets that perfect curvy body. Kylie took to Instagram on July 30 to reveal that she uses butt enhancement cream and breast plumping lotion to help accentuate her curves!

“I love sharing my beauty secrets with you guys and this is a favorite!” Kylie captioned her Instagram photo. “@PureLeef offers products with All Natural ingredients (which is important to me) to help maintain & accentuate your curves! @PureLeef’s butt enhancement cream & Breast plumping lotion stimulate fat cells in the target areas. I started seeing results after only a month of consistent use. Love their products Visit http://www.pureleef.com #curvesonfleek.”

Kylie shared a split photo of herself baring serious cleavage and her butt to show that these products definitely work. Seriously, her curves and cleavage have been on point all year long. She’s been open about her use of lip fillers to get her plump pout, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Kylie Jenner’s Epic 18th Birthday Bash: Details Revealed

Kylie turns 18 on Aug. 10, and she’s planning one amazing birthday party. The starlet will be having her big party in Canada on Aug. 16, and she’s going to be getting paid between $100,000 and $200,000 to attend, according to a report! Alcohol will reportedly be available during the party. The legal drinking age in Canada is 18, so Kylie could partake in some celebratory champagne if she wants to!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie’s beauty secrets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Avery Thompson

JavaScript is required to load the comments.