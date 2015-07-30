Lucy Lawless Reunites With Renee O’Connor & ‘Xena’ Fans Are Freaking Out

image courtesy of Instagram

Xena and Gabrielle totally still love each other! Lucy Lawless, who of course originated the title role in ‘Xena,’ recently reunited with her onscreen sidekick Renee O’Connor– and the two even shared the pic with us!

Obviously, fans of Xena: Warrior Princess are freaking out about this reunion. Lucy Lawless, 47, and Renee O’connor, 44, played butt-kicking besties for 6 seasons over the course of their series’ 1996-2001 run, and it seems that the two have remained super close off screen as well! On July 29, Lucy posted an adorable photo of herself and Renee, and fans are losing their minds over the cuteness!



In the gorgeous photo, Lucy and Renee cuddle their heads together, looking as though neither has aged a freaking day since their series wrapped nearly 15 years ago. Alongside their massive smiles, Lucy wrote, “Still hanging with my gal #Reneeoconnor @reallucylawless #xena #gabrielle.” Could you die? On Xena, Renee played Gabrielle, an Amazon Princess turned Queen who was commonly referred to as the Battling Bard of Pottidea, battling alongside Xena’s warrior princess. Today, the two look just as strong and confident as they did back then!

The picture comes on the heels of the news that NBC would be rebooting the series, a rumor which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 20. However, if there truly is a Xena revival in the works, Lucy doesn’t know anything about it (or at least she claims as much!). Taking to Twitter on the same day the news broke, Lucy wrote, “Sorry, friends! news of a #Xena reboot is just a rumor. I’d love it to happen one day but it’s still in the wishful thinking stage.”

Hm, something has got to be afoot here, right? Well, regardless of the reunion back and forth, we’re just gonna sit here for the next few minutes and admire this actual reunion between Lucy and Renee. Of course, we aren’t the only ones totally freaking out over the pic! Check out a couple of the best reactions:

@RealLucyLawless you two mean the world to me ♡ my childhood heroes, my soul shakes everytime I look at this pic ♡ #BringXenaBack — Anthony De Bellis (@AnthHalliwell) July 30, 2015

What do you guys think about an actual Xena reunion? Do you think it’s a good idea or should perfection remain untouched?

