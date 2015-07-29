Courtesy of Instagram

Is Miley Cyrus trading in wrecking balls for wedding bells? Her relationship with Stella Maxwell has gotten so serious, their friends are reportedly concerned that they just might run away to Las Vegas and get married!

Has Miley Cyrus, 22, found the one? After dating guys like Liam Hemsworth, 25, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, 21, Miley might have found true love with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, 24. Though they’ve been item for a reportedly short time, they’re already an exclusive couple! In fact, that a new report claims their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they suddenly eloped!

Miley and Stella relationship has really taken off, according to a new report in the Aug. 10 issue of OK! magazine. They’re “officially exclusive,” an insider tells OK, adding that “Stella has moved in.” Wow! Already? There was first talk that Stella and Miley were an item in June, so it’s amazing that things are going so well for this new relationship.

The romance has also reportedly tamed some of Miley’s wild behavior. “Miley’s not partying as much now,” the source tells OK. Instead, she and Stella “do yoga and cuddle up to watch their favorite shows.” Miley has even reportedly dialed back her pot smoking, which that alone is amazing!

Some friends have allegedly expressed concern that Stella could be using Miley, but the source tells OK that Miley seems truly happy. With the way that the “Adore You” singer feels about her girlfriend, the insider says that “no one would be surprised if [Miley] did something crazy, like eloping to Vegas.” Wow! Will we see a ring on Miley’s finger when she hosts the 2015 VMAs? We’ll have to wait and see!

Whether or not Miley makes Stella her Mrs. Cyrus by the time of the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, Stella can expect a night full of affection from her girlfriend. Miley plans to bring Stella as her date to the VMAs, and a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that “you can expect a lot of PDA from them. It’s going to be hot.”

What do you think about Miley and Stella reportedly living together, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two might elope when no one’s looking?

— Jason Brow

