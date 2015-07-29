Getty Images

This divorce is getting messier and messier! With Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert now fighting dirty, something awful has been revealed about Miranda. Did Blake actually catch her cheating?

Wow, we can’t imagine what was going through Blake Shelton‘s head when he reportedly discovered Miranda Lambert, 31, cheating on him. The country crooner, 39, didn’t just hear the terrible news — he witnessed it firsthand! Miranda was caught embracing another man at one of her concerts, according to a new report! No way! To hear more about Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

After hearing rumors for years that Miranda was cheating on him, Blake finally had enough in May 2015, according to a report from Star magazine. Her behavior had become erratic, and Blake began to feel like it was because she was hiding something serious. He allegedly heard from one of the couple’s friends that his suspicions were right — Miranda had been cheating throughout their whole marriage, claimed Star! He reportedly went as far as to hire a detective to follow his now ex-wife around!

“So he hired a private investigator, who determined she was hooking up with an employee, and Blake flew to one of her shows to confront” the employee, a source told Star. “He caught her hugging this man, and they were forced to admit everything. It was obvious what was going on.”

What a heartbreaking scenario! Blake allegedly was so distraught after catching Miranda with another man (who has not been identified), that he filed for divorce shortly after the incident. Their breakup was made public on July 20, devastating fans. For Blake, there’s no going back to Miranda after what she’s reportedly done.

“As far as he’s concerned, this whole marriage was a mistake,” the source claimed. “He can’t believe he spent all this time with a cheater who was never faithful to him. He’s heartbroken and furious and wants nothing to do with Miranda.”

It’s understandable, Blake. HollywoodLifers, do you think Miranda really cheated on Blake? Who do you think the mystery man she was caught hugging was? Tell us in the comments and take our poll!

— Samantha Wilson

