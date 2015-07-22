Katy Perry Throws Shade At MTV For Snubbing Rihanna

Getty

Hear her ROAR! First Nicki Minaj felt snubbed by MTV, and now Katy Perry threw major shade at the network for robbing Rihanna of a VMA nomination for ‘BBHMM.’ You just have to see what she said!

You tell ’em, Katy Perry! After the “Roar” songstress jumped in on the Twitter feud between Taylor Swift, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 30, Katy, 30, also couldn’t help but get the last word in about Rihanna, 27, being snubbed by MTV for her lack of nomination for an MTV Video Music Award for “BBHMM” — which in Katy’s eyes, is the “real travesty.”

Let’s get real with Katy. The Grammy-nominated singer voiced her opinion on the VMA nominations after Nicki was clearly upset over her lack of nominations for her hits, “Anaconda” and “Feeling Myself.” Katy was actually dumbfounded that Rihanna wasn’t nominated for her “gem”! She threw major shade at MTV, writing: “The real travesty is where is the shine for #BBHMMVideo when VMA eligibility period was 7/7/14-7/1/15 & that gem dropped 7/1… @MTV.” Oh snap!

Honestly, we’re with Katy on this one. While there’s a ton of great nominees for Video of the Year including Taylor’s “Bad Blood and Beyonce‘s “7/11,” “BBHMM” was artistic, edgy and totally blew fans’ minds. However, it seems like no one is going to agree. That’s what started this messy feud in the first place.

In case you missed it, Nicki went on a heated Twitter rant on July 21, claiming that MTV snubbed her music videos, noting: “if your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Taylor seemed to take this to heart as she came back at Nicki and said it was unlike her to pit women against each other. It was then that Katy chimed in with her own remarks about pitting women against each other, claiming it to be “ironic.” Since Taylor has major beef with Katy (ahem, “Bad Blood”), it seems like Katy’s sure firing shots at her! Maybe?

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Should “BBHMM” been nominated for a VMA? Do you agree with Katy? Sound off below!

— Russ Weakland

JavaScript is required to load the comments.