Caitlyn Jenner Reveals ‘Voice Issue’: She Feels It Doesn’t Match New Feminine Look

Even though she was the perfect image of poise — and glamour — Caitlyn Jenner has revealed the surprising reason it was hard watching herself accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs.

It was the speech heard ’round the world. In the days following the July 15 2015 ESPYs, no one could stop talking about Caitlyn Jenner, 65. No matter where you looked, whether it was the TV or your social media feed, the I Am Cait star was ever-present, reminding us of her incredibly moving speech urging all to respect the transgender community. It was such a moment. But one that Cait, herself, admittedly has a hard time looking back on. But why? Her “voice issue,” she says.

“I left the festivities early so that I could actually watch the ESPYs because it’s three hours delayed here in California. It was a little difficult for me to watch myself,” Caitlyn wrote in a July 20 blog post, describing how she felt about the playback of her big night. Click to hear more Caitlyn news.

“While I felt like I looked great and that the gown looked fabulous, I still have a voice issue. It’s not quite right compared to my feminine appearance,” the former Olympian, who stunned in a dazzling white, custom Versace gown for the event, confessed. “That bothers me a little bit.”

Regardless, the 65-year-old beauty is remaining sanguine that those who watched have tuned their ear drums to her message, rather than its delivery.

“However, I hope that people don’t listen to the pitch of my voice, but listen to what I have to say,” she explained. “That’s important to me.” Don’t worry — we heard you loud and clear, Cait.

