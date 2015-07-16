TLC Cancels ’19 Kids & Counting’ After Sex Scandal

Image Courtesy of TLC

Amidst molestation charges against one of its stars, Josh Duggar, TLC has officially cancelled its hit reality series, ’19 Kids and Counting.’ They will also no longer air any reruns on the network.

Following the news that 19 Kids and Counting had been pulled from TLC’s schedule, the network has now officially cancelled the series after nine seasons, as well as partnered with child-protection organizations to raise awareness. The decision comes on the heels of a shocking police report which alleges that Josh Duggar, 27, molested five females, all of whom were minors. Josh is the eldest of the Duggar children, and he and his wife, Anna Duggar, have three children of their own, and are currently expecting their fourth.

’19 Kids And Counting’ Cancelled

TLC’s show “will no longer appear on the air,” the network told The Associated Press on July 16. They also announced it has partnered with two prominent child-protection organizations for a campaign to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. The one-hour, commercial-free documentary will likely airing in August.

The fallout from the horrifying charges against Josh Duggar continues.

In the latest occurrence, TLC has announced that it will no longer produce new episodes of the reality series, in addition to not re-airing old episodes.

The news of Josh’s offenses was first reported by InTouch Weekly and now, a police report from Dec. 2006 has confirmed that he was formally accused of underage molestation charges when he was approximately 14 years old. However, Josh was never convicted.

Charges Against Josh Duggar

The official charges against Josh have now been released, though we must state that they are extremely disturbing and graphic.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW]:

— The crime/incident listed is “forcible fondling”

— Two witnesses are listed, although their information has been made private

— Five different victims are listed, although their information has also been made private

— 12 “other persons” are listed, including Josh’s parents Michelle & Jim Bob Duggar

— The report was filed after a “caller” informed them of the alleged incident

— It also states that Michelle & Jim Bob told them the incident allegedly happened 3.5 years before the report was filed — The first incident listed allegedly occurred in March 2002

— The victims allegedly told Michelle & Jim Bob that Josh had been “fondling” their “breast and vaginas” while they were sleeping

— The report claims Jim Bob allegedly told a State Trooper about the fondling but that no report was ever filed

— Josh was allegedly sent to a “rehab” in Little Rock for 3 months, but it was not for sex offenders

Do you think it’s right that TLC cancelled 19 Kids & Counting?

