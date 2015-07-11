Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Defends Her After Donut-Licking Fiasco

Courtesy of Instagram/Twitter

Frankie Grande has Ariana Grande’s back! After Ari apologized for her disrespectful, anti-America remarks caught on tape in ‘Donut-Gate,’ Frankie is defending his little sis in the midst of all the backlash. See his supportive message here!

Ariana Grande, 22, has one less problem now that Frankie Grande, 32, is on her side in “Donut-Gate.” The “Problem” singer was found in the heat of controversy for licking donuts and making anti-America comments on July 4, and though she’s apologized, some aren’t buying it just yet! Frankie, however, is the first to say Ariana is being “judged very harshly.”

It may seem like Ariana doesn’t have a lot of allies after the donut-licking fiasco, but she does have the support of Frankie! “U made a mistake & r being JUDGED very HARSHLY for it but ur doing the right thing in the face of it & I’m so proud,” the YouTube sensation wrote on his Twitter on July 9. He also tweeted, “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her. #WeForgiveYouAriana.”

Ari attempted to make things right in not one, but two apologies after she was caught on tape at Wolfee’s Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California, licking donuts and uttering, “I hate America” (and kissing her back-up dancer Ricky Alvarez!). After fans attacked the Scream Queens actress for her first apology being insincere, Ariana made a heartfelt video voicing her regret. Perhaps Frankie’s defense will allow more Arianators to forgive her!

“Donut-Gate” has sure taken quite the toll on Ariana. Since then, her apology failed to come through to fans and she cancelled her concert at the July 11 MLB All-Star game to have emergency dental surgery.

“She hates the fallout,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that she also hates how the footage exposed “her diva behavior.” She is also distraught over “all the apologies she has to do [and] missing out on the All-Star game,” said the source.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you side with Frankie and think Ariana is being judged too harshly? Let us know!

