Courtesy of Instagram

Is Kylie trying to steal Kim’s thunder? A new report revealed that the teen is doing everything she can to look exactly like her older sister— allegedly to the tune of $2 million! Read on to get all the deets!

Fans have definitely noticed that Kylie Jenner‘s looks have changed since the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but most have just assumed that it was part of her growing-up process. Well, the 17-year-old’s has supposedly had a major purpose for her appearance evolution—looking exactly like older sister Kim Kardashian, 34—and for a pretty penny, according to a new report!

“She looks absolutely nothing like she did a few years ago, and it’s been the plan all along to transform herself a much as possible into Kim,” a source tells OK! Magazine. While there were no specifics given about what exactly this transformation entailed, whatever it may be, it allegedly cost the teen a whopping $2 million!

The insider claims Kylie has been allegedly undergoing an intense lineup of cosmetic procedures for quite some time, including the “temporary lip fillers” she admitted to getting during an interview on KUWTK. In that same interview, Kylie explained her insecurity about her looks being blasted by the media. “I’m just not ready to talk [about it yet]…everyone always picks us apart,” she said Kylie’s insecurity has been with her since the beginning of KUWTK, when she saw herself as the “ugly ducking” with beautiful sisters who seemed to have it all. Apparently, Kylie wasted no time in changing that.

“As soon as she was old enough, she decided she was going to do something about it,” the source revealed. “She hounded Kris until she signed off on her surgery.”

Although the alleged $2 million is a pretty crazy amount of money, Kylie is reportedly now more confident than ever and thinks she’s filling Kim’s shoes fast. She has often been confused for her big sis, and her wardrobe has practically become a spitting image of Kim’s too.

Even if Kylie isn’t wanting to completely steal the spotlight away from Kim, the source says she is pretty happy about the way her transformation is going. “She wants to show off her body and always talks about how Kim must be so jealous, because she’s younger and prettier and gets more attention from guys these days,” says the insider.

So what does Kim think of her wannabe sis? Surprisingly — she’s not even phased! “She thinks it’s cute that Kylie idolizes her,” the insider says. “Kylie is convinced that they’re rivals, [but for now] it’s a one-sided argument.”

It sounds like Kylie’s alleged plan to become her big sister isn’t really working with Kim herself, but Kim can’t deny that there’s now a pretty scary resemblance between the two of them. If Kylie really did spend the supposed $2 million to look like Kim, we would hope she’d get the look she was going for!

What do YOU think HollywoodLifers? Is $2 million is too much for Kylie to spend on her appearance? Does she look like Kim? Sound off below!

— Taylor Weatherby

