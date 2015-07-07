Brody Jenner Slams Kim Kardashian & Sisters: They’re Not ‘My Family Anymore’

Getty Images

Ooohh, burn! Now that his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, is divorced from Kris Jenner, Brody Jenner says he doesn’t even consider his stepsisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian his family anymore. Kind of harsh, no!?

Brody Jenner, 31, wants to make something very clear: The Kardashians and Jenners are two completely different families! Despite always getting lumped in with Kim Kardashian, 34, Khloe Kardashian, 31, and Kourtney Kardashian, 36, the Sex With Brody star says he’s not ‘family’ with the Kardashians anymore — and he didn’t even know the sex of Kim’s unborn baby!

During an interview with Yahoo! Style, Brody admitted that he hadn’t bought Kim’s new baby a present yet, and didn’t get a gift for North West, 2, when she was born in 2013, either. But it’s not because he doesn’t care about his step niece and future step nephew, he just doesn’t really have a relationship with their parents.

“To be honest, I don’t even really know Kanye [West] that well,” he said. “So I don’t really know them. I’d love to get a present for North and the new baby boy, but I didn’t. That’s the one thing people don’t really understand — we live two completely separate lives. Everyone ties us in together, like…the Kardashians and Jenners. Now, what’s interesting, is [Caitlyn and Kris] got a divorce, right? So they’re not even technically my family anymore.”

Whoa, that’s a little bit harsh! Regardless of their relationship status now, Caitlyn and Kris were married for more than 20 years, and even if their kids were never super close, that’s a long time to just throw away. Brody’s feelings about Kanye aren’t very surprising though — during an episode on the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he seemed to have a bit of animosity toward the rapper, and even said he’d save Kim’s ex, Reggie Bush, from a burning building before he’d save Yeezus!

But, the former MTV star did clarify that there’s no bad blood, he just doesn’t see his step siblings often. “I love them all, we get along just great,” he admitted. “Contrary to what everyone says.” And when it comes to half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Brody couldn’t help but gush. “[Kendall’s] incredible,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing to see what she’s accomplished now, at such a young age. Both of them, and Kylie! It’s fun to watch. I’m a proud older brother.”

Finally, the 31-year-old also opened up about his relationship with his dad. “Bruce and I always had issues. Growing up there were times when Bruce wasn’t there,” he explained. “That’s my father. This is getting to know somebody else. I actually feel like I’m finally getting to know the person who had me — it’s my dad! It’s been a journey for all of us, I’m not going to sit here and say it’s been the easiest thing in the world. It hasn’t. It’s been difficult o deal with. But ultimately, it’s not about me, it’s Caitlyn. And I think now Caitlyn is in a much happier place, and you only have one life that’s very short. I think you should be who you are.”

Oh, and get this — Brody would “love” to have Caitlyn make a guest appearance on his new E! show Sex With Brody, which premieres on the network July 10. Wouldn’t that be a sight to see!?

— Alyssa Norwin

