Zayn Malik & Perrie Edwards: She Reveals Their Baby Plans

The countdown is officially on! Zayn Malik and his lady love Perrie Edwards have babies on the brain. The happy couple are ready to expand their family, but the question is, when will mini Zerrie happen?

Zayn Malik, 22, and his girl Perrie Edwards, 21, are quite the busy couple. Even though both are immersed in their music careers, that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking forward to other things. One of which is their upcoming wedding, and the other is babies!

The number that stands out to Perrie is 24, and no that doesn’t mean how many children she wants. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, Perrie revealed that her perfect age for having a baby would be 24. “I would say 24 and that’s in three years’ time for me.”

She went on to add the reasoning behind the digits. “My mam was 24, though [when she had her first child], so that’s always been my ideal age,” she said. That’s not too far away, hopefully they will have plenty of time to enjoy just being married first.

The couple who took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in August of 2013, have a lot to look forward to prior to kids. They still have a big wedding that needs planning. So, where is she on planning, have they progressed?

“Not yet, but me mam can’t wait and it’s getting on me nerves,” the Little Mix star admitted. “She’s like, ‘What about the flowers? What about this dress?’ And I’m like, ‘Mam, stop!’ We’ve been so busy, but I literally cannot wait to start planning my wedding.”

Perrie Is Sick Of Wedding Questions

Perrie is over being asked the highly anticipated wedding date question. She told the UK radio station Capital FM,“I’m sick of being asked, ‘When is the wedding? When is the wedding?’” After that, Perrie looked directly into the camera and added, “I’ll get married when I’m bloody ready!”

Wow, simmer down girl. When you’re in the public eye, you can’t get angry that fans are curious. It comes with the territory, but we understand that it could get annoying from time to time.

HollywoodLifers — how many kids do you think Zayn and Perrie will have? Sound off below!

