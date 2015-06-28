Bill Hudson Blasts Goldie Hawn For Ruining Relationship With Oliver & Kate

Pacific Coast News/Getty

Sadly, the story about how Bill Hudson became so estranged from his children, Kate and Oliver, gets worse. During his interview, Bill slammed his ex-wife, Goldie Hawn, for cheating, and claims she’s the reason why his own children hate him.

Bill Hudson, 65, has revealed that he believes his ex-wife, Goldie Hawn, 69, purposely pitted their children against him. In a scathing new interview, the father of five — including actors Oliver, 38, and Kate Hudson, 36, — claims that his ex-wife “wilfully alienated” their son and daughter from him. He also claims that she told him it “made for a better story.” Ouch.

Although he’s already disowned his two eldest children, musician Bill Hudson truly believes that it’s actually his ex-wife’s fault they hate him so much. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Daily Mail on Sunday, June 28, the father of actors Oliver and Kate claims their mother quickly made him the villain once she began dating her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

“When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” he shared about their 1980 divorce in his revealing interview. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her ‘Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?’ and she’d laugh and go ‘Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.'”

It made such a great “story” that the ruined relationship with Goldie and their children led Bill to write a tell-all about it. “Two Versions: The Other Side of Fame & Family” was released in 2011, Bill claims the book is more of an “emotional outreach” to others who have experienced his pain rather than a “Hollywood tell-all.”

In case you weren’t aware, this public feud started when Oliver posted a nasty Father’s Day Instagram of himself and Kate with Bill when they were little kids, using the caption “Happy Abandonment Day.” During his interview, Bill called Oliver’s dig at his biological father a “dagger to the heart” before disowning them, and even asking them not to continue using the last name Hudson. So sad.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bill’s comments? Do you think this is all Goldie’s fault? Comment below.

— Lauren Cox

Follow @Iaurencox

JavaScript is required to load the comments.