Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Heading Towards Divorce? The Truth

What is going on with Hollywood’s ultimate power couple? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY whether or not Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be getting a divorce in the near future.

Rumors have been swirling that Brad Pitt, 51, and Angelina Jolie, 40, could be headed towards divorce. But are the rumors true? HollywoodLife.com has found out EXCLUSIVELY the fate of Brad and Angie’s relationship. After 10 years together and raising their six children, is it all coming to an end?



“They have super intensified lives with their careers and children that cause natural arguments and sometimes their marriage comes in at a distant third place, but their marriage is still very important to them,” our source reveals. “They aren’t getting divorced.”

Whew! That’s a relief. Brad and Angelina have been together for so long and have stayed so strong amidst their massive fame and fortune. They share an unbreakable bond over their love for their children and their humanitarian efforts. Brad was Angelina’s rock during her cancer scare when she underwent surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, which left her unable to have any more children.

Speculation about a possible Brad and Angie split started running rampant following InTouch Weekly’s recent cover story. The report claimed that trouble started brewing after the couple wed in Aug. 2014. Brad is “beyond miserable” and has “told Angie they’re over,” the outlet reported. InTouch even went so far as to say Brad and Angie would be announcing their breakup by the end of 2015.

This is going to be a big year for Brad and Angie. Their period drama, By the Sea, will be released in Nov. 2015. This is their first movie together since Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which was released in 2005.

In the movie, Brad and Angelina play husband and wife. Their relationship is on unsteady ground, and they must find a way to put their marriage back together before it’s over for good. To hear more about Brad and Angelina, head over to iTunes to download the new HollywoodLife podcast for free!

— Avery Thompson, with reporting by Russ Weakland

