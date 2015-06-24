E.L. James Confirms She’ll Write ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ From Christian’s Perspective

Courtesy of @nycrobyn

Get ready for some more reading material, ’50 Shades Of Grey’ fans! In a new interview, E.L. James confirmed that she’ll be writing the book’s first sequel, ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ from Christian Grey’s perspective!

If you loved Grey, you’ll be excited about this! E.L. James finally gave fans a chance to hear the Fifty Shades Of Grey story from Christian’s perspective with the new book, released June 18, and his story will likely continue — because she also plans to release Fifty Shades Darker from his POV.

The beloved author confirmed her decision in an interview with Lyss Stern of Divamoms.com. “I will most likely write Fifty Shades Darker from Christian’s point of view,” she admitted, without commenting on whether or not she’ll do the same for the series’ third book, Fifty Shades Freed.

E.L. released Grey on Christian’s birthday, and told Lyss, “It wasn’t that hard to write from Christian’s perspective once I got started.” And even though the story was the same, Grey was even dirtier that Fifty Shades of Grey, written from Anastasia Steele’s point of view, if you can believe it!

It’s making us blush to even think about writing these up again, but we rounded up the ten steamiest sex scenes, as told by Christian, and they really leave little to the imagination. Considering Ana opens up and gets even more adventurous as the series continues, it’s likely things will continue to be racy in her man’s next story!

In case you haven’t already read Grey, here’s what else we learned upon reading it the first time around (SPOILER ALERT!) First of all, Christian totally hated that Ana was a virgin. “Anger lances through me. What can I do with a virgin? I glare at her as fury surges through my body,” E.L. writes. Whoa, okay!

We also find out that the mysterious Mr. Grey even considered going ‘vanilla’ for Ana, and that he hated the innocent college student’s roommate, Kate, way more than we even thought. Plus, he’s not nearly as confident as he looks! Inside Christian’s head was a ton of worry, similar to what Ana experienced in the original series. “Does she like me?” he wonders. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, tell us: Do you think E.L. should write Fifty Shades Darker from Christian’s view?

— Alyssa Norwin

