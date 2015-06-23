Taraji P. Henson Bares Nipple In Racy ‘W’ Magazine Shoot — See Sexy Pic

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Courtesy of W Magazine

Wow! Taraji P. Henson looks smokin’ hot in the latest issue of ‘W’ magazine, and she even bared her breast for the sexy shoot. Click inside to SEE!

Taraji P. Henson, 44, isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure! In the pages of W, Taraji even goes as far as showing a bit of nipple while wearing a very loose fitting ruby red top. You guys, stop what you are doing and check out this gorgeous and extremely revealing photo!

We didn’t lie, did we? This flawless photo shows Taraji in a sultry pose and with her hands held high up in the air. The spread is even getting the attention from one of Taraji’s famous friends, Gabrielle Union, 42. “Please and Thank You @therealtaraji,” Gabrielle wrote on Twitter June 23 with the W cover attached. Ha!

While Taraji may have pushed boundaries in her W photos by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Taraji opened up in the pages of the magazine about her limitless character Cookie from the hit show Empire. “They see her heart. They see her intentions. And they love her style — her style is 17 years behind the fashion curve, which makes the clothes a character on the show,” Taraji expressed. “As Cookie grows, you’ll see her fashion grow. And people love that — she’s a work in progress. The only thing that never changes is her spirit: To me, Cookie is living, breathing, walking truth.”

“Cookie is bold and crazy, and she loves the struggle,” the Empire star continued. S”he started from nothing, and now she’s at the top. In that way, we’re alike: Cookie is the American Dream.” During her interview she even dropped the bombshell that she didn’t want to take the role of Cookie at first, and even turned it down. OMG, can YOU imagine? Taraji is literally perfect for this role. “I was like, ‘This is stupid,’” Henson said. “Hip-hop — dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb. But then I started to think, ‘Cookie is going to piss so many people off! She hits her son with a broom; she talks back.’ Clearly, this was a challenge.”

So, HollywoodLifers — Lets talk about Taraji baring her nipple in W magazine. Is it super sexy, or is it too much for you? Comment below!

— Joey Parker



JavaScript is required to load the comments.