Katy Perry Fires Back At Taylor Swift? Officially Registers New Song ‘1984’

Katy Perry’s revenge song may very well be on its way! As Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ continues to gain traction on the Billboard charts, Katy has officially registered a new track called ‘1984.’ Will she totally diss Taylor in the song!?

Uh-oh, Taylor Swift, look out! Katy Perry has a new song on its way, and according to music publisher BMI’s website, it’s called “1984.” Yep, as the feud rages on, Katy is preparing a track with the title of the year she was born…just like Taylor did for the title of her last album, 1989. Oh snap!

Okay, so what exactly does it mean for an artist to register a song? “1984” is now officially a legal, copyrighted piece of music, which means it could definitely be on it’s way sometime in the near future! Could this be the revenge tune HollywoodLife.com reported about? You know, the one the singer is writing with John Mayer?!

“Katy thinks revenge is a dish best served cold,” a friend of the 30-year-old told HEAT. “She’s even more determined to show people what she called ‘the real Taylor.’ She’s writ in some big, anthemic-type song that’ll feature dirt on Taylor that John’s told her from when they used to date.”

Even though Katy and Taylor both have dated John, the “Style” singer insists her beef with Katy isn’t over the relationship. Instead, after some research, it’s been determined that the feud actually began when Katy allegedly ‘stole’ some of Taylor’s back-up dancers for her own tour a few years ago.

The duo’s falling out went public when Taylor teased her song, “Bad Blood,” about the situation before the release of 1989 last fall. But things have intensified over recent months, especially with the release of Taylor’s star-studded video for the song, which debuted in a very public, buzzed-about premiere at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

And a new song might not be the only way Katy is getting her revenge on Taylor! On June 5, Madonna actually announced plans for a celeb-filled video of her own, and Katy is one of the ladies who will be guest starring. Oh, and Taylor’s new boyfriend, Calvin Harris‘, ex, Rita Ora, is also making an appearance. Hmm…

The timing and decision to produce a video like this is a bit coincidental: Is it a direct jab at Taylor’s clip for “Bad Blood?!” It would be kind of strange for Madonna to want to diss the 25-year-old, considering they performed together in an epic duet at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes from all of the above, I guess! Of course, stay tuned here for any updates, HollywoodLifers, and let us know — do you you think Katy will diss Taylor in her new song?

–Alyssa Norwin