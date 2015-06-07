Clint Eastwood Disses Caitlyn Jenner At Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards

Getty/Image Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz Exclusively for Vanity Fair

This is so disappointing. While introducing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards on June 6, Clint Eastwood totally mocked Caitlyn Jenner. On a positive note, the crowd groaned and refused to laugh at the insensitive joke. Find out all the details here.

Clint Eastwood now joins the ever-growing list of celebrities who have mocked Caitlyn Jenner, 65, since her transition. During the taping of Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards on June 6, the 85-year-old dissed Caitlyn while introducing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It was really insensitive and we hope it’s not included in the show, when it airs on June 18.



As Clint was introducing The Rock, he compared the San Andreas star to former athletes who have become actors, like “Jim Brown and Caitlyn Somebody…,” according to an eyewitness. Instead of laughing, the crowd groaned, and Clint said that he knew the joke wouldn’t work when he brought it up to the show’s producers. (You think?!)

For Caitlyn’s sake, as well as the transgender community as a whole, we hope the insensitive joke is cut from the version that will be broadcast on June 18. Caitlyn Jenner has already faced enough criticism since her Vanity Fair cover reveal on June 1. Just recently, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on June 3 to say Caitlyn’s just a “science project” and the world should stop putting so much focus on her transition! And Drake Bell posted a transphobic message on Instagram, saying he’s still going to call Caitlyn by her original name, Bruce.

It’s a shame that so many people are quick to poke fun at Caitlyn. What she’s doing is so heroic, and it requires a lot of courage. We think she’s an inspiration. Hopefully, people will stop mocking her and start feeling the same way.

UPDATE: Spike TV tells HollywoodLife.com, “We will remove the [Caitlyn Jenner] reference in the version that will air.”

— Chris Rogers, Reporting by Russ Weakland

