Ariana Grande Denies Dating Niall Horan: I’m Not Going To ‘Hop On’ His ‘D**k’

Ariana Grande and Niall Horan have been spending a lot of time together lately, but she insists they’re just friends. In fact, she blasted the dating rumors in a new interview, saying, ‘A girl can be friends with someone with a d**k and not hop on it.’ See what else she had to say!

“A girl can be friends with someone with a d**k and not hop on it,” Ariana told the Sun on Sunday, according to Daily Mail. Ariana, who has had high-profile relationships with Nathan Sykes and Big Sean, also said she’s sick of her love life being more interesting to people than her music. “I’m tired of needing to be linked to a guy, I’m not Big Sean’s ex, I’m not Niall’s new possible girl. I’m Ariana Grande.” She actually describes these feelings in a full-length essay, which her rep sent to HollywoodLife.com.

In the essay, Ariana says, “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present, or future PROPERTY / POSSESSION. I… do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you. I have clearly not been having the boy questions in my interviews lately because I have come to the realization that I have SO. MUCH. MORE. to talk about.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Niall went to see Ariana perform at the O2 Arena on June 1, before she was seen leaving his home during the early morning hours, just a few days later. Niall, who recently broke up with Melissa Whitelaw, according to Daily Mail, was also spotted visiting Ariana’s central London hotel.

Ariana insists their hangouts were just innocent fun. “My friend Fredo is really close with Niall and he came to my show in London, I met him there, he was super nice,” she told the Daily Mirror. “We then all went over [to Niall’s] for a game night, it was really fun.”

Ariana’s rep also told HollywoodLife.com, “Ariana is friends with Niall. He had a big party that she was leaving,” in reference to their June 2 hangout.

