‘Chuck’ Movie In The Works? Zachary Levi Reveals Whether It Will Happen

You know you miss ‘Chuck.’ Everybody misses ‘Chuck’– and the void in our hearts may soon be filled. We chatted with Chuck himself, Zachary Levi, and he revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY whether those rumblings of a movie will ever come to fruition!

Chuck, the cult NBC series which went off the air in 2012, is still passionately beloved by fans of the nerd and non-nerd varieties alike. In fact, rumors of a continued life for the five-season dramedy have been swirling basically since the moment it wrapped. Well, it’s not all fallacy: Zachary Levi, who of course played the lovably-geeky title character, gave us the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether we can really expect more Chuck in our futures!



“I’ve always wanted to do a Chuck movie,” Zachary told us at the Many Hopes Gala on June 4. “I feel like that would be a really fun way to revisit those characters in that world. It’s really difficult to get an entire cast back together to do a series. Maybe if we did a limited series, we could do it but I still feel like doing a movie, or maybe a bunch of different movies. Like, do a movie and then a couple years later do another one. You can get people together for a couple months but trying to get everyone together for six plus months is just really difficult.”

So, Zachary is on board for a movie, but what about Yvonne Strahovski and the rest of the cast? “I basically have gotten all the commitments from all the cast,” he said. “But I gotta get a script and I gotta get financing. Warner Brothers has the rights to it. They obviously don’t want to make anything half assed, and I don’t blame them. It’s a matter of having the right scripts.”

Though Zachary is anxious to get the movie going, he isn’t going to do just anything to speed up the process. “People have said, ‘why don’t you do a Kickstarter?’ and, I don’t know, I don’t really wanna do that,” he said. “I don’t want to whore myself out like, ‘I’ll leave you voicemails.’ I don’t want to get to a place where it’s, ‘dance monkey dance.’ I hope that people like what we’re making enough to just pay for it.”

Well, Zachary, for what it’s worth, we like it and we’ll pay for it! Ready when you are!

