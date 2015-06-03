Nick Cannon & Heidi Klum ‘Flirting’ Non-Stop On ‘AGT’

Mariah Carey may be turning to Match.com following her split from Nick Cannon, but HE has another method of moving on. Nick has been kicking his flirty behavior with Heidi Klum into high gear on the set of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ according to a new report — and she’s loving it!

Do we have a future couple on our hands here? Newly single Nick Cannon, 34, is wasting no time getting back in the game now that he’s broken up with Mariah Carey, 45, and a new report claims that he has his eye on Heidi Klum, 42, who he works with at America’s Got Talent!

“Nick hits on Heidi every chance he gets,” an insider tells Life & Style Magazine. “He’s always telling her she’s gorgeous and what a great mom and businesswoman she is.” Unfortunately for Nick, Heidi has been getting pretty hot and heavy with her much younger boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, 28, throughout the last year.

Still, the model’s relationship status isn’t a complete deterrent…especially since she’s reportedly not exactly turning Nick down. “[Heidi] eats it all up. She can’t stop herself from flirting either,” the mag reports. Uh-oh, sounds like Vito may want to start spending some more time on set once the live shows begin!

Interestingly, on the same day this news was reported, new photos surfaced of Heidi and Vito heating things up on the beach in St. Barts. In the pics, they indulged in some major PDA while laying on the sand, and continued their lovefest in the ocean. Better make a move, Nick!

Meanwhile, while Nick is getting his flirt on, his ex, Mariah, is making some romance moves of her own! The singer actually made a dating profile on Match.com for her new video, “Infinity,” in which she mentions she’s looking for a TALL man (between 6’0″ and 8’11”!) who’s between the ages of 20 and 120. LOL!

It’s unclear whether or not Mimi has had any success with the dating app in real life, but in the video, she has to get through several failed attempts to find her Prince Charming. Regardless, she and Nick both have their young twins to worry about, so let’s hope that’s still remaining their biggest priority.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Heidi and Nick would make a good couple?! Leave us a comment and vote in the poll to let us know!

— Alyssa Norwin