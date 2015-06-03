Courtesy of Getty Images

It’s not an embargo — it’s a Kim-bargo! For breaking the rules at the 2015 Met Gala, ‘Vogue’ Editor In Chief Anna Wintour has banned Kim Kardashian from appearing in ‘Vogue’ again, according to a new report!

Never cross Anna Wintour! The head of Vogue instituted a “No Selfie” rule at the 2015 Met Gala, and one of the many celebrities to break it was Kim Kardashian, 34! Now, Anna, 65, is cracking down and according to a new report, the KUWTK star is reportedly banned from the magazine!

This is extreme! It’s now forbidden to even mention Kim in pages of Vogue, according to a report in the June 15 issue of OK Magazine. This reported Kim-bargo is partially due to Kim breaking the No Selfie rule, but it’s also allegedly over the flak from Kim and Kanye West’s April 2014 Vogue cover appearance.

“Anna was deeply upset over the bad press she got for Kim’s issue,” the insider told OK Magazine. Readers and critics alike reportedly blasted Vogue for putting the power couple on the front of the magazine, reports Page Six. Anna defended her decision, but it sounds like it’s a headache she doesn’t want to deal with again.

However, Kim ignoring Anna’s rule at the 2015 Met Gala was the last straw, according to the report. The insider told OK Magazine that “until further notice, Kim isn’t allowed in Vogue, by name or by picture.”

Gasp! Say it ain’t so! Kim appearing on the cover was a dream come true for her. She’s even a fan of Anna, dressing up as her for Halloween. Though, this wouldn’t be the first time that Vogue dissed Kim, but if this reported ban stays in effect, it will be the last!

Hopefully, Kim is okay with appearing in international versions of the magazine. She recently channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe by posing topless in a Vogue Brasil shoot. Maybe that will be enough to hold Kim over until Anna ends her reported Kim-bargo.

